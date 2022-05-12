Durban learners catch, beat up alleged cable thief

The Department of Basic Education in KwaZulu-Natal has commended learners at a Durban school who apprehended a man allegedly stealing cables. According to police, learners at the Dumisani Makhaye High School in Welbedacht, caught and assaulted the man in his 30s.

Police said cops dispersed the crowd and the man was taken to hospital. "Even though it is regrettable that there was disruption in teaching and learning as a result of the altercation with the intruders, we have always encouraged that communities must be the first defence of schools against criminals, hence we commend these learners for standing up to protect the school," KZN Education MEC, Kwazi Mshengu, said in a statement. He said the department had on many occasions asked communities to protect schools against vandalism and thuggery and had also asked communities to desist from closing or disrupting teaching and learning if they have grievances against or issues with schools.

“Dumisani Makhaye High School is the state-of-the-art school that was recently built by the department for the Wilbedacht community, and protecting the school from thugs should remain the priority for the community of Wilbedacht and all communities elsewhere in the province,” Mshengu said. He also urged police for restraint where learners were involved, as it was reported that there were injuries during the stand-off with the police.