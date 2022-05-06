Durban learners roll up their sleeves to help pack care bags for flood-stricken families

As KwaZulu-Natal residents continue clean up operations from last month's devastating floods, a group of learners have rolled up their sleeves to help get much-needed relief to those affected.
A team from Grade 5 learners from Winston Park Primary made up of Tanakamina Phalala, Eshihle Mqadi and Ndobzinghle Zikhali accompanied teacher, Luke Smith, helped pack goods for needy families.
"Over the past two weeks our amazing volunteers have worked tirelessly in order to get 45 tons of food, 2 tons of water, 450 mattresses and blankets as well as clothes, tents, buckets, spades, mops, nappies, baby formula and so much more into the hands of those who need it most,", The Robin Hood Foundation Co-ordinator, Jackie Psannis, said.
Relief extended as far up as Empangeni and down the coast to Umkomaas, including the following areas: Molweni, Umlazi, Amoati, Marianhill, Pinetown, Hammarsdale, Northdene, Phoenix, Verulam, Chatsworth, Stockville and eleven informal settlements.
Psannis said teams have worked closely with other NPO's and long-standing beneficiaries who live in these areas in order to maintain their mandate to get every single item directly into the hands of the needy.
Over 4 150 bags filled with food, clothing and blankets were distributed to more than one hundred beneficiaries.
"In true Robin Hood style we endeavoured to help as many people as possible and have been intentionally generous. Every person, bike, car, vehicle or truck that came to collect left loaded with as much food and goods as we could possibly give them," she added.
The Robin Hood Foundation are planning further relief initiatives and welcome the community’s support. Donations of pre-loved shoes, clothes, linen, blankets as well as non-perishable food items can be dropped off at any of the following drop off points:
CGA Agencies (Pinetown), Broadway Pharmacy (Durban North), Wool ‘n Weave (Lillies Quarter – Hillcrest), Dormehl (Gillits), Washwell Laundry (Umhlanga).
If you are able to assist or would like further information, please contact The Robin Hood Foundation on 082 864 5729 or email [email protected] or visit www.robinhoodfoundation.co.za
