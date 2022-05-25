Durban teacher suspended over complaints she used a gun to scare learners

A Durban high school teacher, accused of using a gun to scare learners during lessons, has been suspended. The Department of Basic Education (DBE) in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed that it had received complaints from other teachers and parents at Phambili Secondary School in Rossburgh. It is alleged that she would use the firearm as a form of discipline and has even reportedly pointed it at other teachers.

The department's Muzi Mahlambi said the teacher had been suspended before for other matters. Reacting to the allegations, the DA's Dr Imran Keeka said the issue was disturbing. “Not only is this claim shocking, if found to be true it is also a crime punishable by law, to the extent that this individual may never again be able to bear a firearm. This may apply – at the discretion of the court – even if it is a toy gun that is being wielded,” he said.

Keeka said this conduct could possibly result in attempted murder charges. “Most alarming though is the trauma inflicted upon anyone who has a firearm pointed at them. To have their lives constantly threatened is enough to leave severe psychological scars,” he said. Keeka added that schools were firearm-free zones for good reason.

“Yet here is an allegation that the very person charged with the safety of these learners is threatening their lives with what may well be a loaded gun. There is no place for such insanity in a classroom,” he said. According to the KZN DBE, teachers are not allowed to bring weapons on to school property. IOL