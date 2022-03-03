DUT begins phased in reopening of three Durban campuses

The Durban University of Technology will kick off its phased in re-opening of three of its campuses today. DUT Senior Director of Corporate Affairs Alan Khan said the Steve Biko, Ritson and ML Sultan campuses would be opened and only accessible to staff following two weeks of closure due to violent protests.

Last week, nine cars were petrol bombed by suspects at the Indumiso campus in Pietermaritzburg. A petrol bomb was also thrown at the guard house. Just days before, four vehicles were torched at the Steve Biko Campus. Khan said DUT management recognises the need to commence with the Back to Campus Teaching & Learning Plan that was shared with all students and staff on February 2, 2022.

He said the phased-in approach would be adopted, starting with staff only from today. "Staff access to campus will be in line with the Policy Choices on Vaccination that was approved by the DUT Council on December 4, 2021. On Friday, March 4, 2022, only those students who are writing supplementary or special examinations will be allowed to be on campus. Access for this specific group of approximately 120 students will be in line with the Policy Choices on Vaccination that was approved by the DUT Council last December and implemented since January 1, 2022," Khan said.

Despite the temporary closure of the three Durban campuses over the last two weeks, the university was still operational, staff members from the three affected campuses were working remotely, teaching and learning was continuing online, and the other four DUT campuses remained open and online student registrations for 2022 was also taking place. Online registration for first year students is continuing until Friday, March 11, 2022. Khan said on February 20, 2022, DUT was granted an interim interdict by the High Court, an order which offered the University protection against violent protest, damage to property and the intimidation of staff and students, amongst other stipulations.