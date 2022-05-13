DUT kicks off Autumn virtual graduation ceremonies

A total of 9081 students will graduate from the class of 2021.

Graduates from the Faculty of Accounting and Informatics, Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment and the Faculty of Health Sciences will graduate, while the Faculty of Management Sciences, Faculty of Arts and Design and the Faculty of Applied Sciences will have their virtual graduation ceremonies on Monday, May 16.

DUT will also host physical, in-person graduation events in July 2022. The University has confirmed that the Durban ceremonies will be staged at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) from Monday, July 11, to Wednesday, July 20.

The Midlands ceremonies will take place at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg between Monday, July 25 to Wednesday, July 27.