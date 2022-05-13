Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, May 13, 2022

DUT kicks off Autumn virtual graduation ceremonies

Durban University of Technology kicks off its Autumn virtual graduations from midday today. Picture: Pexels

Published 40m ago

Durban University of Technology kicks off its Autumn virtual graduations from midday today.

A total of 9081 students will graduate from the class of 2021.

Graduates from the Faculty of Accounting and Informatics, Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment and the Faculty of Health Sciences will graduate, while the Faculty of Management Sciences, Faculty of Arts and Design and the Faculty of Applied Sciences will have their virtual graduation ceremonies on Monday, May 16.

DUT will also host physical, in-person graduation events in July 2022. The University has confirmed that the Durban ceremonies will be staged at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) from Monday, July 11, to Wednesday, July 20.

The Midlands ceremonies will take place at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg between Monday, July 25 to Wednesday, July 27.

The use of face masks is compulsory for all physical graduation events.

"DUT decided to continue with virtual graduations to afford graduates an opportunity to formally receive their qualifications since many require their degrees, diplomas and certificates to enter the job market," said DUT Senior Director of Corporate Affairs, Alan Khan.

"DUT congratulates all graduates, and we look forward to celebrating with them and their guests when we host the physical graduation ceremonies in Durban and Pietermaritzburg this July," he added.

The six online ceremonies, three per day, will be streamed via the DUT website: www.dut.ac.za.

IOL

