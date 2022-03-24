DUT pays tribute to Emeritus Professor Bharti Odhav

DUT is mourning the loss of highly respected academic and prolific researcher, Emeritus Professor Bharti Odhav. She was one of the first academics at DUT to be awarded a full professorship. During her time at DUT, Prof Odhav was a Professor of Biotechnology in the Faculty of Applied Sciences and a former Head of Department in the Department of Biological Sciences at the then ML Sultan Technikon.

Story continues below Advertisment

Over the years, Prof Odhav invested significant amounts of time and expertise to supervise and guide numerous Masters and Doctoral students, some of whom have become highly rated academics and professors. Prof Odhav will always be remembered for her indomitable spirit and for her kindness and support, especially to fledgling researchers. "On behalf of the Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Thandwa Mthembu and the staff and students of DUT, we convey our most sincere condolences to her husband Dr Naranbhai, her two sons, Vivek and Anand and members of the family.

“We also extend our sympathies to the friends and colleagues of the late Emeritus Professor Bharti Odhav. We pray for their strength and comfort during this difficult time," said Senior Director of Corporate Affairs at DUT, Alan Khan. Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research, Innovation and Engagement, Prof Sibusiso Moyo said Prof Odhav was an Emeritus Professor at DUT and worked very hard to advance her research and that of her students, despite being physically challenged. "We will miss her tremendously. May her soul rest in eternal peace and we will keep her family in our prayers," he said.

Story continues below Advertisment

"This is a great loss to science, a great loss to DUT and a great loss to humanity. A lady who persevered despite the challenges. Research was born in biotechnology at the former ML Sultan Technikon in the early 1990’s through her efforts and many staff, including myself, are now carrying that flame today. Let’s salute her for what she did best from her heart and contributed to everybody around her," added Prof Suren Singh, Executive Dean in the Faculty of Applied Sciences and former colleague of Prof Bharti Odha. Over the years, Prof Odhav invested significant amounts of time and expertise to supervise and guide numerous Masters and Doctoral students, some of whom have become highly rated academics and professors.

Story continues below Advertisment