DUT set to reopen four Durban campuses thanks to interim interdict

Durban - Durban University of Technology is set to reopen four of its Durban campuses thanks to the Durban High Court granting the university an interim interdict against violent protest, damage to property and the intimidation of staff and students. Following a fresh wave of violent protests, DUT management last week announced the closure of its Steve Biko, Ritson, ML Sultan and City campuses.

At the time DUT said protesters violated Covid-19 protocols, damaged property and traumatised staff "in what was a well orchestrated violent attack". Management added that they had appealed to police for assistance as they were unable to prevent attacks. Law enforcement had been notified prior to the incident. DUT's Alan Khan said police were also informed of the court order. "After evaluating the risks and taking into account the new High Court interim order, DUT will reopen the four Durban campuses that were temporarily closed last week. Therefore, the Steve Biko Campus, Ritson Campus, ML Sultan Campus and City Campus will reopen on Wednesday," said Khan, who is DUT's senior director of corporate affairs.