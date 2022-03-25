DUT shuts down four Durban campuses after another wave of violent protests

Durban – Four of the Durban University of Technology's campuses will be closed until further notice. Just after 10pm last night, DUT’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Alan Khan, said the Steve Biko, ML Sultan, Ritson and City campuses will be closed after a group of protesters started a violent attack on Thursday afternoon.

“Despite DUT’s appeals to police for assistance, DUT was unable to prevent these attacks. Even though law enforcement was notified as early as Wednesday about the planned protest,” Khan said. He said the protesters violated the Covid-19 protocols, damaged property and traumatised staff in what was “a well orchestrated violent attack”. Khan said staff who suffered emotional trauma during the violent protest are urged to contact DUT’s Employee Wellness Office at Human Capital Services to receive support and assistance.

He said the four campuses will be temporarily closed with immediate effect but the academic programme will continue online. “Staff who are based at the affected campuses will work remotely and only essential services staff will be allowed access onto the four campuses,” Khan said. All staff and student must ensure to keep abreast of updates via the DUT Pinboard, DUT4life and via www.dut.ac.za

“DUT will closely monitor the situation and will not hesitate to evacuate the residences should it be necessary based on potential risks to students, staff and university property,” Khan said. Just over three weeks ago, DUT announced a phased-in re-opening of Steve Biko, ML Sultan campuses which had been closed due to protests. Khan said four vehicles at the Steve Biko campus were torched. Days before, a petrol bomb was thrown at a guard house at the Indumiso campus in Pietermaritzburg.

