DUT students return to on-campus classes as NSFAS issues resolved

The Durban University of Technology has announced that it would resume on-campus lectures from Tuesday. The institution implemented interim online learning for all programmes on all campuses a week ago, following protests that disrupted lectures and led to alleged threats against some staff and non-protesting students.

However, on Monday night DUT Senior Director of Corporate Affairs, Alan Khan said that significant progress was made in resolving the issues that led to the recent protests. “DUT believes the concerns raised by the protesters two weeks ago have been addressed and resolved to the best of the university’s ability,” he said. The main issue raised by the protesters related to direct payments that recipients of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) receive.

The direct payment system and the various appointed service providers, including the eZaga online banking service, were thrust into the spotlight after students claimed they were not given their allowances. Allegations that the service providers’ contracts were not legitimate and that they were not registered financial service providers, were also raised. Earlier in the month, students from various universities across Gauteng arrived at the Union Buildings and vowed to camp outside the lawns until someone heeded their call with regards to the payment issues.