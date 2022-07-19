Early learning programmes a must for children

Over 1 000 parents, caregivers and children gathered for a family day event in Ceza, Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal to celebrate Nelson Mandela Day on Monday. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi opened the event and emphasised the power of education. Hosted by early learning non-profit SmartStart, with support from implementing partners, Little Elephant Training Centre for Early Education (LETCEE) and Training and Resources in Early Education (TREE), the event highlighted the importance of early learning for children aged three to five years old.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Nelson Mandela said that education is the great engine of personal development – and this starts at a young age. Making sure that every single child in KwaZulu-Natal has access to a quality early learning programme is critical to ensuring they are successful throughout their lives. It’s the first step in building the nation’s next generation of leaders,” said Grace Matlhape, chief executive of SmartStart. KwaZulu-Natal has the highest percentage of children in the country who are currently not accessing early learning, according to Stats SA. Studies have shown that access to quality early learning plays a significant role in whether a child grows to achieve their full potential. In particular, the first five years of a child’s life are crucial to developing social, cognitive, emotional and language skills that form the foundations for learning, school performance and overall life success. Matlhape encouraged parents and caregivers to enrol their children in an early learning programme.

“Regardless of whether it’s a SmartStart programme, or another local early learning programme, the important thing is that your child is receiving sufficient nurturing and play-based mental stimulation from a young age. In addition to teaching them key skills, early learning programmes also provide safe spaces for children to spend their time, while their parents are out at work.” To highlight the importance of learning through talk, play, nurture and storytelling for childhood development, the event also included a live demonstration of the SmartStart programme’s daily routine. “We wanted to give parents and caregivers a good idea of how their children will spend their time in an early learning programme. Our programme promotes free play in a language-rich environment and encourages interactive storytelling and the development of self-regulation,” said Matlhape.

Story continues below Advertisement

In addition to Prince Buthelezi, the event was attended by representatives from the Ulundi municipality, including Mayor Mvuseni Jaconia Luthuli; chairpersons from the Babanango and Mahlabathini Early Childhood Development (ECD) forum; Charity Nxele, a social worker at the Department of Education; as well as traditional leaders representing local villages. The Zululand Department of Basic Education, which, in partnership with SmartStart, support the need to speed up the closing of the early learning access gap, also attended the event. The event also aimed to drive recruitment of new early learning practitioners, to expand SmartStart’s footprint in the province and reach more families. By recruiting, licensing and supporting community members to launch and run early learning social enterprises, the non-profit is working to close the gap in access to early learning for local children – as well as empower women with employment and a steady income.

Story continues below Advertisement

To date, SmartStart has trained just under 10 000 people to provide early learning services, to the benefit of over 100 000 children across the country. Recognising that early learning is a collective and collaborative process, SmartStart partners with communities, churches, ECD forums, government and social impact investors to help them grow and reach families across the country. “Our partnerships with both corporate and non-governmental organisations have been instrumental in helping to close the early learning gap in South Africa. We continue to seek out organisations that will partner with us to elevate the early learning narrative to drive transformative behaviour shifts at both policy and delivery levels,” Matlhape said.

Story continues below Advertisement