How to check if an ECD centre is registered

Enrolling your child in any school can bring about a lot of anxiety. But in the case when it's an infant or toddler, this apprehension increases because of the child’s inability to communicate with you or the carer.

This, along with recent news on how children can be ill-treated by carers in your own home or at school, encourages parents to be particular and for them to do proper research on the centre in which they place their children.

We have come up with a few tips on how parents can check or investigate whether an ECD centre is registered with the Department of Social Services, meaning it has been inspected and complies with government regulations.

According to government regulations, ECD centres should be run by qualified personnel with an appropriate qualification in child care, but this does not limit it to graduates in ECD.

The ECD centre should: