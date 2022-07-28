Eastern Cape TVET staff killed in car crash

Johannesburg - A car crash near the Aliwal North campus in Eastern Cape has claimed the lives of five Ikhala TVET College staff members, including three interns.
The crash happened on Tuesday.
The staff members were senior exam officer Monwabisi Siwa, secretary to the deputy principal Academic Services, Christina Tingashe-Caba, intern in the office of the Principal, Melisizwe Manzi, intern in Corporate Services, Bukelwa Baleka, and intern at Ezibeleni Engineering Campus Yandiswa Cwayi.
It was reported that the two Ikhala TVET College staff members and the three interns were driving a college vehicle from the central office to conduct some work at the Aliwal North campus when they collided with a truck.
According to the report, all five staff members were declared dead at the scene when emergency services arrived.
The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, passed his condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and fellow students of the staff members.
Minister Nzimande said this unfortunate incident happened at a time when the Department of Higher Education and Training was holding an inaugural two-day TVET Colleges Strategic Industry Partnerships Summit which aims to foster dynamic and strategic partnerships between the department, TVET colleges and the Industry.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased at this difficult moment,” said Minister Nzimande.
He has since directed Higher Health to join the management of the college in providing the necessary psycho-social support and comfort to the family and immediate staff members of the deceased.
