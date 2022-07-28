Eastern Cape TVET staff killed in car crash

Johannesburg - A car crash near the Aliwal North campus in Eastern Cape has claimed the lives of five Ikhala TVET College staff members, including three interns.

The staff members were senior exam officer Monwabisi Siwa, secretary to the deputy principal Academic Services, Christina Tingashe-Caba, intern in the office of the Principal, Melisizwe Manzi, intern in Corporate Services, Bukelwa Baleka, and intern at Ezibeleni Engineering Campus Yandiswa Cwayi.

It was reported that the two Ikhala TVET College staff members and the three interns were driving a college vehicle from the central office to conduct some work at the Aliwal North campus when they collided with a truck.

According to the report, all five staff members were declared dead at the scene when emergency services arrived.