ECD portfolio to fall under the Department of Basic Education

PRETORIA, March 17 (ANA) – South Africa’s government has briefed parliament on the ongoing process to migrate the early childhood development (ECD) portfolio from the department of social development to that of basic education.

In a statement, the two departments said the joint briefing to the relevant Parliament committees on Tuesday was a follow-on from President Cyril Ramaphosa‘s announcement of the migration during his State of the Nation Address in 2019.

The aim behind the move is to improve the quality of ECD education and provide the best support to children from an early age.

The departments of basic education and social development said they had been working towards the realisation of the change in responsibilities.

“To this end, the two departments have established relevant governance structures namely; human resources; finance and budgets; legislation and contracts; immovable and movable assets; communication and stakeholder engagement; monitoring and evaluation, data and information as well as ECD programme implementation,” they said.