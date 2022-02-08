Edendale Technical High School girls’ football team to represent SA in continental tournaments in DRC

The MEC for the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Kwazi Mshengu, has congratulated the girls’ football team at Edendale Technical High School in Pietermaritzburg for being crowned National Champions in the Pan African School Championships that were held in Bloemfontein last week. This came after the team won the national play-offs of a Pan African Under-16 schools tournament in the Free State.

“We congratulate the school for this achievement and we are confident that they are going to make not only the province, but the entire country proud,” Mshengu said. The team won 5-1 against Mpumalanga, 8-1 against Western Cape, 4-0 against Limpopo, and 2-0 against Gauteng. Principal, Fano Ngubane, said: “The school has to accommodate all aspects of life and give learners an opportunity to excel in various gifts. Despite financial challenges, we do all we can to get the best to coach our kids because we know that it is not everyone who is going to be an academic.”