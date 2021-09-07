Education Department in search of previous National Teachers Awards winners

THE Department of Basic Education (DBE) is in search of previous National Teachers Award winners, from the year 2000 to 2010. “In celebrating the major milestone, the DBE seeks to connect with winners of the National Teachers Awards, from the first ceremony in the year 2000, to 2010. Previous winners of the National Teachers Awards are called on to share in the celebration,” the DBE said in a statement.

The DBE is planning on celebrating its 21st edition of the National Teachers Awards which, unlike previous years, will be conducted in a period where the country is confronted with the Covid-19 pandemic. As witnessed, the pandemic has disrupted the school system in a dramatic way, with unexpected school closures and a change in the method of teaching. “It is for this reason that it became prudent for us to go down memory lane and honour all teachers who have represented the sector, with outstanding excellence, throughout the years,” the DBE said. Previous winners are urged to send a photo of themselves holding their certificate, through email, to: [email protected] by September 20.

The awards, which will be taking place later this year, were established with the intention of recognising, celebrating and acknowledging the strides made by teachers, to ensure that pupils are supported in order to progress from grade to grade. The teachers awards competition is open to all teachers in the public schooling sector, registered in terms of the South African Schools Act. “The work of teachers has now been further complicated by the emergence of the coronavirus, which has disrupted the schooling sector in a manner never seen before.