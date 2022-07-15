Education department monitors winter school camps

The director-general of the Department of Basic Education Mathanzima Mweli has been visiting and monitoring the winter school camps that the grade 12 learners are attending in preparation of the 2022 final exams. Mweli has been active in monitoring the centres around South Africa that the learners are using to prepare for their final exams in November.

Story continues below Advertisement

Following his visits to the winter school centres and support from DBE, Mweli mentioned that learners have shown an eagerness and determination to do well in their exams and glad that even the provincial officials are supporting his visits. He also shared on social media some tips given to the matric learners while visiting the winter study camps around the country. *Create a study time timetable; focus on one subject a day; and study every day.

According to the DG, their aim of supervising the centres is to support and motivate the class of 2022 to start preparing for their exams. Media Officer of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), Nomusa Cembi told IOL that as the union they were impressed with how the DBE was monitoring the school camps. “Although it is not something new, the DBE has been doing the monitoring ever since and we appreciate it,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Cembi applauded teachers and learners for wanting to catch up with their school work. “Teachers have sacrificed their holidays to make sure that learners are well equipped with everything that they will need to prepare,” she added. Cembi said she hopes that the class of 2022 will do their best, come final exams. She wished them good luck on their preparations to the exams.

Story continues below Advertisement

In supporting the motion of the DBE, the Old Mutual Senior project manager Kanyisa Diamond stated that although the July holiday break and its opportunities to keep the studying momentum going are nearly done, the free online tools supplied by Matric Live, VELLE, and the Department of Education, are still available to give your exam prep that extra boost it may still need. Meanwhile, Old Mutual launched Learn.Think.Do in 2021 as part of its broader investment in education, covering the significant learning loss caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Adding to that, Diamond said the exact focus of Learn.Think.Do is to provide high quality financial content in support of the existing curriculum.

Story continues below Advertisement