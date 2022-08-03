Education Department to consult stakeholders on changes to school infrastructure law

Johannesburg - The Department of Basic Education has closed the public participation window for amendments to the norms and standards for public school infrastructure law. Now that the public participation window has closed, the department will consolidate the amendments incorporating the comments received.

This process is set to conclude on September 9, 2022. Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said that the department is expected to embark on a round of consultations with stakeholders between September 19 and October 20 before taking the process to the next level of reporting in the sector. The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga made amendments to the norms and standards for public school infrastructure, which will essentially do away with the deadlines set for the department to deal with infrastructure issues at schools.

Equal Education (EE) and Equal Education Law Centre (EELC) have submitted that the removal of the crucial deadlines prevented lawyers and civil society from holding government officials to account. The proposed changes to the school infrastructure law remove the 2016, 2020, 2023 and 2030 deadlines. The department confirmed that inputs have been received from a variety of organisations and individuals, including non-government organisations, unions and private companies and a provincial government.

“As indicated earlier, the Department is committed to a transparent and inclusive process involving all stakeholders in and outside the basic education sector. “The provision of school infrastructure is of paramount importance in the sector. The Department therefore appeals to all stakeholders to allow the process unfold as planned in order to conclude all the matters without further delay,” Mhlanga said. Education