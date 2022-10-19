Education department’s talks with Eskom positive but no promises of suspended load shedding during exams

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has revealed that its recent engagements with Eskom “went well” and the power utility would consider their request to suspend load shedding at schools and exam venues. During a matric prayer service on Sunday held at Kgolathuto Senior Secondary School in Free State, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said they were in talks with the power utility to suspend power cuts during the looming exam period.

Speaking to IOL on Wednesday, the department’s spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, said their discussions with Eskom about power cuts being suspended went well. He said the power utility said it would seriously consider the department’s request to suspend load shedding at schools and exam venues. However, Mhlanga said should Eskom fail to assist them, the department would implement its back-up plans.

“We have experienced load shedding during exams before so we know what to do and this is not new to us,” he said. On subjects like Computer Application Technology (CAT) and Information Technology (IT) that require power to be available when exams are written, Mhlanga said there were two dates set aside for those exams. If load shedding hindered the first day of such exam, another day was scheduled for it.

“It has helped us before,” he said. Mhlanga stated that there should not be a crisis when dealing with the subjects because the number of learners writing were small and “therefore it is easy to manage”. “We just feel for learners when it comes to studying in the evenings. They must check the load shedding schedule and adjust their study timetables accordingly,” he said.

Motshekga said she could not guarantee the power cuts will be fully suspended, but encouraged people to navigate their way in the situation. “We have to navigate our way like everybody else navigates their way through situations. People go to work during power cuts, businesses run during power cuts. They just read the schedule and plan around the power cuts,” she said. Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshansha said load shedding was only implemented as a last resort.

The 2022 National Senior Certificate final exams will begin on October 31 and continue until December 7, with more than 900 000 learners countrywide sitting for their exams. South Africa is currently on load shedding Stage 3 from 4pm. [email protected]