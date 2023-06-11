Education fund launched for African students in the energy sector

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) has launched its annual African Energy Education Fund which is aimed at supporting young individuals across Africa who are pursuing undergraduate studies in oil, gas and energy-related fields. The application cycle for the scholarship award runs from June 2023 to 31 August 2023, and the recipients will be announced at African Energy Week 2023, the AEC’s premier event for Africa’s energy sector.

The Chamber said the funds come at a critical time when Africa is witnessing rapid advancements in gas and renewable energy, presenting immense opportunities for economic growth and environmental sustainability. “Recognising the importance of harnessing these opportunities and equipping the next generation with the necessary knowledge and skills, we are committed to providing financial aid and educational resources to talented African students from South Africa to Egypt, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Namibia and across Africa pursuing studies in energy-related fields,” it said. Through strategic partnerships with educational institutions, the Chamber will offer scholarships, grants, and mentorship programs to deserving students on the continent and those studying in the diaspora.

The AEC Energy Education Fund 2023 will award eight exceptional students, with special consideration given to female students. To be eligible for the award, applicants must under 35 years old and enrolled in undergraduate/postgraduate level studies in any oil, gas or energy-related field. The selection process will primarily be based on academic excellence, ensuring that recipients have demonstrated exceptional performance in their studies. In addition to the recognition and prestige associated with the AEC Energy Scholarship Award, the recipients will receive financial support ranging from $5,000 to $10,000. This funding is intended to ease the financial burden of pursuing higher education and enable the scholars to focus on their studies and professional development in the energy sector.

Furthermore, the awardees will be given a unique opportunity to attend and actively participate in the youth forum at AEW 2023 – representing the biggest gathering of energy stakeholders on the continent and taking place in Cape Town from 16-20 October 2023. Speaking about the Fund, Oneyka Cindy Ojogbo, an advisory board member of the Chamber and Fund manager stated “the Energy Education Fund holds great promise for both students and Africa as a whole.” “By investing in the education and professional development of African students in the energy sector, we are fostering a new generation of skilled professionals who will play a crucial role in driving Africa's energy transformation. This fund not only empowers students to realize their full potential but also bolsters Africa's capacity to meet the increasing demands of sustainable and new energy infrastructure and project development to improve energy access,” she said.