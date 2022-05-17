Education MEC to meet with management, SGB and parents over outcome of racism, sexual assault investigations at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen

Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, is expected to met with Hoërskool Jan Viljoen school management, members of the School Governing Body and parents on Tuesday. The meeting is regarding the outcome of investigations into allegations of racism and sexual assault at the school.

The school made headlines earlier this year after a violent incident took place between learners. IOL reported that a fight broke out on February 11 between black and white learners a the school. It is alleged that a Grade 8 learner and some friends were dancing under a tree that some white learners claimed was their territory. It is also alleged that white learners were further infuriated that the black learners were doing the Umlando dance and singing along to an amapiano song on a speaker.

Tensions rose when parents went to the school and police were called in. Police had to use rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. There were also other allegations of racism and sexual assault that were raised, and Lesufi called on the South African Human Rights Commission to look into the matter. Since then, at least 50 learners have been removed from the school by their parents.

