Education minister Angie Motshekga, MECs out to monitor start of matric exams

Johannesburg - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and provincial MEC for Education Matome Chiloane are expected to monitor the start of the Matric exams in Pretoria. They will visit Nellmapius Secondary School in Mamelodi, Pretoria. In Gauteng, the number of learners who are writing exams full-time increased from 132 869 in 2021 to 138 877 in 2022, while the number of part-time enrolments increased from 42 884 to 55 734 during the same period.

Mec Brown Matric Good Luck Message pic.twitter.com/9IW1MLZueu — MEC Tate Makgoe (@MECTateMakgoe) October 30, 2022 In Mpumalanga, MEC Bonakele Majuba will visit Ikhayalami Secondary School in the Siyathuthuka township as the learners sit for their English home or second additional language paper. According to the provincial department, Mpumalanga has managed to have an incident-free exam process since 2010, “and it intends to uphold that positive trajectory as well as improve the overall outcome of this examination”. So far, there are 71 582 learners who have registered to write in the 566 exam centres in Mpumalanga. This is the largest cohort of registered learners in the history of the province.

Almost 900 000 matric pupils countrywide will sit for their first 2022 final exam paper from Monday until December 7. A few weeks ago, pupils signed a pledge stating that they would not cheat during the exams. WATCH: Matric Class of 2022 is ready to put pen to paper and Education minister Angie Motshekga says DBE is fully prepared. Full story here: https://t.co/VZgwgZRf3s#classof2022 #matric #MatricExams pic.twitter.com/pRBTqJgZJy — IOL News (@IOL) October 31, 2022 Provincial education departments, stakeholders and communities across the country have ensured that learners received thorough preparation to tackle exams.

Speaking at the department's media briefing on Sunday, Motshekga said the department was confident in its readiness for the exams. She said the security and safety of the papers would not be compromised to prevent leakages. Education