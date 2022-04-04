Educator Empowerment Seminar to improve the quality of education in SA

More than 130 educators converged at Castle Kyalami in Midrand this week for a first ever Educator Empowerment Seminar, which turned out to be a total success. Craving for solutions in the educational sector, participants were shocked to learn that there were actual, practical solutions to reverse the disintegrating educational system in South Africa, and it is called “Study Technology”.

Study Technology is a method of teaching and learning developed by L. Ron Hubbard. It consists of tools and techniques teachers can use to improve the learning rates of students. These same tools and techniques can be used by the students themselves to improve their ability to understand and to use the materials they study. The seminar was attended by principals, educators, community leaders and students from Free State and North West. A representative of the Learner Support Program from the Church of Scientology, Ann Colvin, said that for many teachers who had given up hope on ever being able to help the many kids passing through their classrooms with no chance of making it in life, the seminar was revelatory.

“I could see that teachers could have hope to help their students as well as themselves with the practical tools provided for in this seminar,” she said. An educator whose own daughter was labelled as a child with a “Learning Disability”, was in tears after watching one of the videos during the workshop. Having been told that her daughter was unable to study, she said “I am greatly relieved to know that it was all a lie, this seminar has helped me and my daughter greatly. She can actually read now, this is amazing,” she said.

Colvin added that such things happen when you really isolate and handle the barriers to learning. “Once you know and apply study technology, barriers to learning don’t exist anymore,” Colvin said. At the end of the workshop, the teachers all shared their gratitude, and many said it had rekindled the sense of purpose, love of education and passion that had originally led them to pursue teaching as a profession.

They all proclaimed that Study Technology was indeed the answer they’d been desperate to find. “Teachers are very valuable to the community because they carry the burden of shaping minds that will be the future. It is an absolute honour for us to be able to help them in their duties. We are already planning the next seminar and will continue to do so until the last teacher is given the practical tools they need to support our future leaders’ concluded Colvin. IOL