EFF, DA not impressed with removal of UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Johannesburg – The EFF and DA have expressed their disappointment over the alleged removal of UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng. The EFF said Phakeng became a victim of shrewd manipulation by a regressive university council and a thorn to the white-supremacist establishment since she contested her first term as a vice-chancellor.

“In the midst of her first contest for the position, a vicious campaign was launched to question her credentials and qualifications. “Phakeng defeated these allegations, and then fell prey to the historical trope of a black woman being temperamental, and suffering from a syndrome of anger and bullying, simply because she was firm in her style of leadership,” it said. The red berets claimed that high-ranking officials at the institution had on several occasions colluded with media houses which were known for pursuing witch-hunts against African professionals, to destroy the vice-chancellor.

“There has been no credible evidence to discredit Mamokgethi, except unverified character assassinations and tropes that resemble swaart-gevaar propaganda,” it added. The EFF highlighted that a black woman leading a historically white institution like UCT was intolerable to the ruling elite who control the levers of power at the university. “She was a stain on the white-supremacist record of UCT and had to be removed to restore the status-quo,” it said.

Meanwhile, the DA’s federal council chairperson, Helen Zille, said, “If UCT thinks they have solved their problems by paying Mamokgethi Phakeng R12 million to go, they are making a big mistake. As someone else already said, UCT does not have a Phakeng problem, it has a massive wokeness problem. Go-woke-go-broke. This problem will keep recurring.” The EFF saluted Phakeng for her resilience, determination and love for education, in the face of persecution. “She has made her mark and leaves a legacy of black excellence and promotion of education, and may she hold her head up high and proud as she departs the institution,” it said.

