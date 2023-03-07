The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has announced the 2023 launch of its annual student-targeted programme. The Tertiary Institutions Civic and Democracy Education (CDE) Youth Campaign was expected to take place at Rhodes University on March 7. The campaign, which was first launched in March 2022 in Johannesburg with the hashtag #YouthVoteMatters, will this year be hosted in collaboration with Rhodes University and its Student Representative Council (SRC).

Electoral Commission Vice-Chairperson, Commissioner Janet Love, is also expected to deliver a keynote address during the launch. Rhodes University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sizwe Mabizela, Department of Higher Education, Science and Technology Deputy Director General, Sam Zungu, Rhodes University SRC President, Avuxeni Tyala, Eastcape Midlands TVET College SRC President, Charles Goodyear and Electoral Commission Deputy Chief Electoral Officer (DCEO) for Outreach, Mawethu Mosery would be part of the launch. According to the IEC, the objective of the campaign, which will be rolled out to tertiary institutions countrywide, was to:

- Educate youth citizens at tertiary institutions about their civic and democratic rights and responsibilities. - Engage students’ views about electoral democracy and impact of participation thereof through debate. - Empower the student electorate with information to participate meaningfully in democratic and electoral processes.

- Promote online voter registration to students. - Conduct on-campus voter registration using the Voter Management Device at targeted campuses. - Promote a culture of ongoing engagement and exchange of ideas within institutions of higher learning.

"Electoral Commission Outreach staff will be on hand to engage with students as to why they should participate and register for the upcoming general elections," it said. IEC also mentioned that students would be assisted with registering on the online voter registration platform, as well as on the new Voter Management Device. [email protected]