Enriching young lives through skills development

Approximately 3.3 million (32.4%) out of 10.2 million young people aged 15 - 24 years are unemployed and not in education or training, according to Statistics SA’s recent Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) published on June 1. This overall NEET rate increased by 1.7 percentage points in Q1:2021 compared with Q1:2020 statistics.

This depicted a further drop in the employment rate, and the official unemployment rate has been persistently high over time with the youth being the most affected by unemployment. To remain an active role-player in skills transfer and creation ventures, Alfeco Group’s ferrous metal’s division, Veer Steel Mills, inducted a select group of 171 learners for the 2021/22 portable skills development courses. This was done in partnership with two non-profit companies focused on skills transfer namely, Imisebenzi and Nhlanhla PS Holdings as well as the training authority body, MerSETA (Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority), which focuses on the metal sector.

The learners will undergo various work-readiness programmes including internships, learnerships and apprenticeships at the group’s Alrode plant in Alberton. Some of these learners will be transferred to the group’s Veer Aluminium plant in Olifantsfontein to complete their training. Thabile Lukhele, training manager at Veer Steel Mills, says the training programme spanning three years in partnership with MerSETA was established to allow work-related practical exposure and training opportunities to the unemployed youth in order to create employment.

“In order to take South Africa forward and make our country globally competitive within the metal sector, our youth require extensive skills training. The learners will be trained in administration, electrical, fitting and turning, mechanical, general engineering, metallurgy and production technology,” says Lukhele. Siphiwo Mbeje is ready for his production technology

One 135 learners will be trained in production technology, eight will join the fitter apprenticeship programme, another eight will be a part of the turner apprenticeship programme and 20 individuals will join the mechanical engineering and metallurgy graduate programmes. “In commemoration of Youth Month, we are doing our part in building the next generation of young, skilled workforce, as we are cognisant that investing in the youth is paramount to the growth of the steel industry, manufacturing and the country,” says Lukhele. Mpho Mphou successfully completed the 2020 production technology learnership programme. Upon completion he was absorbed into the production department under Pioneer Metals – the copper manufacturing division of the Alfeco Group. Mphou advised the new intake of learners to be diligent and listen to their facilitators and read their notes regularly to find success.