Exam preparation: Tips for overcoming year-end fatigue

Research shows high levels of exam stress can interfere with attention and reduce working memory, leading to lower performance. Exam stress, in particular, can be overwhelming and exhausting. It’s important to manage this stress and find coping strategies that work for you in order to eliminate the risk of burnout.
Dr Rufaro Mavunga at The Independent Institute of Education provides some tips:
Story continues below Advertisement
- Take some time off: Even the most intense exam timetables should allow a little time for study breaks. Use this time to lay out your schedule and plans for the coming weeks, right until you’ve put down your pen on your last exam.
- Revisit your study timetable and manage your time efficiently: Bear in mind a study plan works best when it is followed consistently. It is imperative that you stick to your plan, as this will ease tension and anxiety if you can see your consistent progress.
- Maintain a healthy lifestyle: Exercise has many benefits, but it has been proven that exercise releases endorphins, which can improve your mood and reduce stress levels. Stay away from activities that are going to tire you out for days. Try to get a good night’s sleep every night.
- Get help if you need it: If you need additional emotional support, ask trusted adults at home or at your institution to assist in getting the support you need.
- Keep your eye on the end goal: In your downtime, look at your path ahead – what dreams and aspirations will become accessible if you perform well during this stage of your academic journey? What avenues of study may open up for you? What possibilities and opportunities may arise?
Read IOL’s Career Choices 2022 digimag below: