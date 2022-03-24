Excel at maths with the My Maths Buddy One Book One Learner Project

The 2021 year-end results proved this to be true by indicating a large loss in forward progress made up to the start of the lockdown during March 2020. Progress has been significantly affected by lockdowns and hybrid learning that occurred during 2020 and 2021.

Loeriesfontein High School in the northern part of the Western Cape was no exception to this, and was identified for help from the My Maths Buddy One Book One Learner Project. The project is an initiative of the South African Maths Foundation. The project delivers the Effective Maths Teaching Programme for maths teachers and interactive learner workshops for learners, using an effective and successful My Maths Buddy Maths dictionary.

To date, it has schools raising their maths results. The My Maths Buddy helps learners grasp and apply maths language and terms in order to improve their performance in class and during examinations. The project was recently delivered to the maths teachers and Grade 8 to 12 learners at the Loeriesfontein High School sponsored by the Loeriesfontein and Khobab Wind Farms.

Madelene van Zyl, a maths teacher said, “learners now have a better grasp of maths”. Based on learner responses, they found the dictionary helpful, and they also mentioned that it helps them gain a better understanding of maths.

Teachers from Loeriesfontein High School. Pic: Supplied “The My Maths Buddy helps me when I don’t understand the words,” JVW, a Grade 8 learner shared with the My Maths Buddy team. Another Grade 8 learner added, “My Maths Buddy helps me when I do my homework and in class as well”.

