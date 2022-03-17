Expert advice: Do not build your future on false foundations

While academic dishonesty is not a new phenomenon, an education expert says that since the pandemic, the increased submission of tests and assignments online has provided additional loopholes for some students to submit work not wholly their own.

Dr Gillian Mooney at The Independent Institute of Education explains that academic dishonesty at university includes cheating, plagiarism, and referencing issues – and she cautions that one of the consequences for students engaging in unethical behaviour is that they jeopardise the credibility of their qualification and institution in the eyes of future employers.