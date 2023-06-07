Female student stabbed to death at Nelson Mandela University residence

The Nelson Mandela University (NMU) is reeling after a horrific attack in which a male student allegedly stabbed a female student to death at campus residence. The incident happened at the university’s George Campus, in the Western Cape, on Tuesday.

The suspect was arrested and taken into police custody. It is unclear what led to the stabbing. The university has extended its condolences to the family and friends of the victim. The institution encouraged affected students to approach the Emthonjeni Student Wellness counselling service, while staff can access support through staff wellness interventions on the campus.