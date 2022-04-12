Final call for applications for Allan Gray fellowship programme

The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation is calling on matriculants across the country who display entrepreneurial potential to apply for its University Fellowship programme ahead of the April 29 closing date. Successful candidates will receive access to entrepreneurial mindset development, funding for their university studies as well as personal and academic support. This will nurture and develop their entrepreneurial mindset, enabling them to develop into high-impact responsible entrepreneurs.

Application requirements: · You must be a South African citizen. · You must be 21 or younger this year.

· You must have achieved a minimum of 60% in Pure Mathematics or a minimum of 80% in Mathematical Literacy for final Grade 11 results and a minimum average of 70% for final Grade 11 results (excluding Life Orientation); · Intention to study towards a Commerce, Science (excluding Medicine, Veterinary Science and Dentistry); Engineering, Law, Humanities or Arts Degree at the University of the Witwatersrand, University of Johannesburg, University of Cape Town, Nelson Mandela University, Rhodes University, University of the Western Cape, Stellenbosch University, University of Pretoria, University of the Free State and University of KwaZulu-Natal; · Indications of an entrepreneurial mindset; and

· Belief in the future of South Africa. Applicants with a combined annual household income of R1 million and below will receive full funding. Applicants with a combined household income above R1 million will receive needs-based funding. If you believe you have what it takes to be a change-maker, then make your move and apply for the Fellowship Programme before 29 April 2022 at 5pm.

