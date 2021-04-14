First Sesotho book published by UCT 'Dikeledi ha di wele fatshe' available for free

Cape Town - UCT Libraries, in collaboration with the Department of African Languages and Literatures, will have a virtual book launch of Dikeledi ha di wele fatshe. Dikeledi ha di wele fatshe, which loosely translated means “tears do not fall in vain”, will be launched on April 15 from 5-6pm via MS Teams. The book, authored by Dr Rethabile Possa-Mogoera, is published in open access, which means it is accessible to anyone, including the general public. The book, intended for high school learners, now introduces the teaching and learning of an indigenous language using technology. Dikeledi ha di wele fatshe is a drama that talks about Mamello, a Grade 8 learner who is impregnated by a Grade 12 learner, Tatolo.

They go to the same school and are seen together after school. Tatolo takes responsibility, but his parents deny his involvement.

The matter gets complicated between both sets of parents and is taken to the village king for resolution. The king and his kingsmen call Tatolo to question him, in the presence of his father, about the matter, and he admits being the father of Mamello's unborn child. In the midst of all this, Mamello's parents stand with their daughter.

The book addresses teenage pregnancy and question of support from the parents, especially fathers. It is breaking the stereotype that when a girl child falls pregnant, it is the responsibility of the mother only.

Dr Reggie Raju, director of research and learning services at UCT Libraries, said: “UCT’s commitment to the decolonisation of education is expressed in various ways, one of which is via the publishing of indigenous material.

“UCT Libraries, guided by the principles of social justice, developed a continental platform for any academic institution wanting to publish their books or journals. The book, written in Sesotho, is the first indigenous language to be published on this continental platform,” Raju said.

Register for the launch at: https://uct.ac.za.libcal.com/event/7646212