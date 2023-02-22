Police Minister Bheki Cele says the University of Fort Hare has been urged by the Crime Intelligence unit to beef up security measures around its vice-chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu. This follows an assassination attempt on Buhlungu last month in which his bodyguard Mboneni Vesele was killed.

Cele said they have set up a task team led by the head of Crime Intelligence at head office in Pretoria to lead an investigation into the killing of Vesele. Despite also urging the university to increase security around Buhlungu, the SAPS conducts regular patrols around his residence, said Cele. Buhlungu had been conducting investigations into alleged corruption at the university.

When his bodyguard was killed there was a huge public outcry, with calls for the government to tighten security measures around Buhlungu. Buhlungu said he would not back down from investigating any form of malfeasance at the university. In a written reply in Parliament, Cele said they have asked Fort Hare to beef up security around Buhlungu after his bodyguard was shot dead.

The EFF had put the question to the minister. Cele said they were on top of the situation. “Yes, a threat and risk assessment was conducted by the SAPS Division of Crime Intelligence and recommendations were made to the management of Fort Hare University to put adequate measures in place to protect the vice-chancellor. Regular patrols by the local police station are conducted in the vicinity of the vice-chancellor’s residence,” said Cele.

He added that investigations were ongoing into the murder of Vesele. Vesele was shot and killed early last month. Cele said a task team led by the head of Crime Intelligence from the national head office was leading the investigation into Vesele’s murder.