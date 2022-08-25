Free matric maths online workshop this weekend

Non-profit organisation Awqaf SA will be hosting another online matric mathematics workshop to assist Grade 12 learners to prepare for their final exams. Mohammed Khota, a specialist maths tuition from the K-way Institute, will be the facilitator.

Story continues below Advertisement

The workshop will take place on August 27 and 28. Awqaf is an Arabic word meaning assets that are donated, bequeathed, or purchased to held in perpetual trust for charitable causes. In many ways, the concept of waqf is similar to the Western concept of endowment. Since 2016, Awqaf SA – in partnership with the K-Way Institute – has conducted maths upgrade workshops to improve overall mathematics literacy and the exam results of Grade 12 learners. Thousands of learners have already benefited from the intervention.

Khota said this was the second year they had used the online model of extra tuition, which had a much more extensive reach. “These sessions are vital for instilling confidence, boosting morale and lifting final marks, and we always have good buy-in from the educators,” he said. Awqaf SA CEO Zeinoul Cajee said he wanted to see as many learners registering as possible.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Skills transfer, particularly in maths, is just so important for our youth and successful nation-building. This is one way we can give our youth a future,” he said. The weekend session will be in the form of a YouTube live stream and participants are required to be at a reliable internet connection during the course of the workshop. Participants will be able to pose questions during the session, and there will be breaks.

Story continues below Advertisement

How it works? · This is a free workshop. · Participants have to register online to receive the YouTube link to the session.

Story continues below Advertisement

· An email including the YouTube link will be sent to all registered participants a few days before the online workshop. Event details · Saturday, August 27, 9am – 2.30pm

· Maths Paper 1 · Sunday, August 28, 9am – 2.30pm · Maths Paper 2