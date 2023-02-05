Johannesburg - The Free State Department of Education has called for calm at schools in Ficksburg after the death of a Grade 9 learner sparked anger among Tlotlisong Secondary School learners. It is alleged that the learner allegedly committed suicide after being bullied by a teacher at the school.

As seen on video footage that went viral on social media, learners from Tlotlisong Secondary school joined by learners from other schools in the Maqheleng area, Ficksburg, went on a sporadic rampage on Thursday, overturned a police vehicle, destroyed teachers’ cars, damaged school properties and disrupted learning and teaching in all Ficksburg schools. Angry learners at a school in Ficksburg, Free State, went on the rampage and attacked a police vehicle. pic.twitter.com/JiIowOWBDX — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 2, 2023 The department said it would meet all relevant stakeholders at the Setsoto Local Municipality on Monday to stabilise the situation in the area for teaching to resume. "The department is hoping to finalise these consultations on Monday to allow learning and teaching to resume normally either on Tuesday or Wednesday," it said.

The District Chief Director, Sam Mokgobo, said they cannot afford to lose more time on such incidents and "we need our learners to be in class and allow the process of investigation to take its course on all allegations raised". The department urged learners and members of the community to give the investigation process a chance and to allow schooling to resume without any further delays. "Psychosocial support and counseling will be made available to learners who require such service," the department said.