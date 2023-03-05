Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe dies in a car accident

Johannesburg -- THE Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe and his bodyguard lost their lives in a car crash in the early hours of Sunday outside Winburg on the N1. The driver of the vehicle was rushed to hospital for medical attention. It is alleged that their vehicle collided with two cows on the N1 outside Winburg. According to the emergency services crew who responded to the accident, three occupants were trapped inside the car, they used the jaws of life to free them and two were declared dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Winburg Hospital for stabilisation and would later be transported to Bloemfontein. The Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, said she was shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Makgoe. "I have no words to express my deepest shock at the news of the untimely passing of Comrade Tate. When I was appointed Minister of Basic Education he was also appointed MEC of Education in the Free State and has been in the position ever since.