Free State pupil dies in gang-related brawl

Johannesburg - A Grade 11 schoolboy at Ikaeleng Secondary School in Bloemfontein was stabbed in what is believed to be a gang-related feud. The Department of Education in the Free State has since condemned the incident and has sent condolences to the family.

“We wish to convey our sincerest condolences to the learner’s family and the school community at large,” the department said. It is alleged that the 20-year-old learner was stabbed when a fight broke out among a group of boys. The incident occurred in Rocklands, Bloemfontein, on Tuesday afternoon.

The department said the learner was rushed to a nearby clinic, where he died. “We implore the community not to disrupt schooling and teaching as our Grade 12 learners are still in the process of writing their final exams,” it said. The department said the police were investigating. Officers had been deployed to patrol the area around the affected schools to monitor the situation.

The case was handed over to the SAPS Provincial Anti-Gang Task Team which deals with gang-related matters. "Our psychosocial team will visit the school to provide necessary support and counselling," the department said. A week ago, in Gauteng, a Grade 11 schoolboy was fatally stabbed outside Qalabotjha Secondary School in Vlakfontein.

A fight allegedly broke out between a group of boys and the learner was stabbed by a fellow pupil. The fight was suspected to be gang related. [email protected]