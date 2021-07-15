Fully paid scholarships for unemployed youth and persons with disabilities

The multi-million rand initiative was announced this week by LIMA“s managing director Thato Molamu, entrepreneur, actor, and founder of Gateway Media. The move comes at a time when the industry suffers the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic, but also the consequential increase in demand for local production.

The SETA accredited one-year courses (Higher Certificates in Animation and Visual Effects; Game Design and Production, and Digital Film Production) starts in August this year in Gauteng. Applications close on July 15, 2021. Only 31 applicants up to the age of 40 will be selected for this intake. Molamu said: “The pandemic is accelerating the ongoing transformation in movie production, distribution and consumption. It is allowing us to rethink our skills and reinvent and upgrade ourselves.” The LIMA project bridges the gap between well-off youth in urban areas that can afford to go to film school and township and rural youth that cannot afford the exorbitant fees. The organisation is hoping to extend the programme to other provinces and the rest of Africa.

“Students can develop the necessary skills to become film-makers and drive their own future economic progress to enter the market, not only creatively, but also with a business acumen and understanding that drives the industry forward, both financially and culturally,” said Molamu. The academy has previously enrolled 96 students. For example, beneficiaries include creators of Moja Love and some Showmax productions. During the programme, participants will not only receive tuition in accredited film and video production theory and practical instruction on productions but will be given the opportunity to engage with industry professionals.

The incubator at the academy has editing facilities, camera equipment, meeting rooms, idea generation hubs, wi-fi, training rooms, green rooms and more. The academy also accommodates candidates who are physically challenged. In addition, a monthly stipend will be provided to each student for the duration of the programme. Admission requirements:

Higher Certificate in Animation and Visual Effects National Senior Certificate with Higher Certificate entry or equivalent English NQF 4 Maths/ Maths Literacy NQF 4 Computer Literacy Art or previous experience in Art Higher Certificate in Digital Film Production National Senior Certificate with Higher Certificate entry or equivalent English NQF 4 Maths/Maths Literacy NQF 4 Computer Literacy Higher Certificate in Game Design and Production

National Senior Certificate with Higher Certificate entry or equivalent English NQF 4 Maths/Maths Literacy NQF 4 Computer Literacy For more information, go to https://limacademy.co.za/application-process/ LIMA’s head of operations, Angelique Matsimela, said the academy provided the market with students that are fully equipped to contribute and help businesses and the relevant industries grow. “The industry needs more creatives as the market is on the rise, not only with increased investments from local and foreign interests but also as a more considered location for international film shoot locations.”