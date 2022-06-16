Fun weekend activities to bond with kids and family

And that is why we have weekends to make up for it. If you’re looking for things to do at the weekend with family, the possibilities are endless. Spending time together as a family has many benefits, such as improving your child’s academic performance. It also reduces the chance of drug abuse and behavioural problems such as aggression, which is common among children these days.

Here are 7 fun weekend ideas to help you all feel relaxed and reconnected: 1. Home movie night: Watch a movie together as a family. A great way to keep this idea interactive includes watching a film with a controversial message and discussing it afterwards. This way the child learns value lessons as well.

2. Cook and eat: Always remember the family who eats together, stays together. So make it a point to have a “Family Meal Night”, where you and everyone prepares food. This is a great lesson in teamwork and everyone will love the tasty meal cooked together. 3. Let’s play:

Arrange for a cricket match, a tennis match, or even a Frisbee match. Ask your children to arrange a match for both the adults as well as the younger ones. This is one way that makes you have fun. 4. Beach day: Take your entire family to the nearest beach in town. Make sand castles, take a dip in the water, play games on the beach. Going to the beach is super fun when you are with your family. You bond with them in a fun way. Collecting shells is also a very cool idea and you never know it may become a hobby?

A FAMILY braai. l PEXELS/RODNAE PRODUCTIONS 5. Theme parks:

Plan a trip to the nearest theme park on the weekend. 6. Board games: Board games such as Scrabble and Monopoly are a great way to make the weekend fun for all members of the family.