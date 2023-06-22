Gauteng Education Department extends 2024 online applications closing date to July 21

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has extended the closing date of the 2024 Online Admissions application period for Grade 1 and Grade 8 to July 21. The application period was initially scheduled to close on July 14, however, the department extended the date due to parents preferring to submit their documents at schools.

“As such, this extension will allow them to submit documents after the school recess, which is due to commence from June 23 until July 17. Parents now have until July 21 to apply and will be allowed to upload or submit documents until July 28,” it said. The GDE MEC, Matome Chiloane, said it was fit to give parents and guardians more time to apply and upload or submit documents at schools. “We are also proud of having processed over 400,000 applications within a week, this is a testament to our system’s improvement and the demand for the quality education which Gauteng offers,” Chiloane said.