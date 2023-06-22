Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLEducationEarly LearningSchoolsMatricColleges
Independent Online | Education
Search IOL
IOLEducationEarly LearningSchoolsMatricColleges
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, June 22, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Gauteng Education Department extends 2024 online applications closing date to July 21

Gauteng Department of Education officials assist parents with online admissions for Grade 1 and 8 for the 2024 academic year. Picture: Supplied/ GDE

Gauteng Department of Education officials assist parents with online admissions for Grade 1 and 8 for the 2024 academic year. Picture: Supplied/ GDE

Published 2h ago

Share

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has extended the closing date of the 2024 Online Admissions application period for Grade 1 and Grade 8 to July 21.

The application period was initially scheduled to close on July 14, however, the department extended the date due to parents preferring to submit their documents at schools.

“As such, this extension will allow them to submit documents after the school recess, which is due to commence from June 23 until July 17. Parents now have until July 21 to apply and will be allowed to upload or submit documents until July 28,” it said.

The GDE MEC, Matome Chiloane, said it was fit to give parents and guardians more time to apply and upload or submit documents at schools.

“We are also proud of having processed over 400,000 applications within a week, this is a testament to our system’s improvement and the demand for the quality education which Gauteng offers,” Chiloane said.

More on this

Meanwhile, the department said as of June 22, a total of 408,714 applications were processed by the system. This amounts to 176,975 Grade 1 applications and 231,739 Grade 8 applications.

Despite this extension and physical submission, parents and guardians are encouraged to apply by visiting www.gdeadmissions.gov.za and registering to proceed with the application process.

“We encourage applicants who require assistance with applying or have any application-related inquiries to contact our call centre on 0800 000 789 or WhatsApp us on 060 891 0361,” it said.

Related Topics:

Department of Basic EducationSchool Governing BodyJohannesburgGautengBasic EducationschoolsLearning

Share

Recent stories by:

Kamogelo Moichela
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe