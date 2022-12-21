Gauteng education department opens late applications for 2023

Joburg - Gauteng parents have been given another chance to apply for their children for next year. This was after the Gauteng Department of Education opened the online admission system for late 2023 learner applications.

The late applications period for Grades 1 and 8 for the 2023 academic year opened on Wednesday and will run until January 31. The department said only schools with available space would open for late applications. “Parents will be able to apply online and immediately upload documents online. Documents not uploaded may be hand delivered to schools from January 11 to 31,” it said.

The department indicated that each parent may apply to one school only. “The learner will be automatically placed at the one school applied to,” it added. Meanwhile, last month, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane, assured parents during a media briefing on learner placements that there was no need to panic, saying that all was “under control” and they were trying their very best to ensure placements were completed. Chiloane said 35 897 pupils still needed to be placed, that included 9 897 Grade 1 learners and 26 000 Grade 8 learners.

He said the problem was that parents who received offers of placement had not accepted them and that had been clogging up the system. “You will find that maybe the learner is offered a place in two or three schools but until they accept, the system will consider the place at all offered schools on hold which clogs the system. We urge the parents to accept these offers so we can move ahead and offer placements to other children and free up the system,” Chiloane said. For application processes, register on the department’s website gdeadmissions.gov.za to secure a space at a Gauteng public school for 2023.