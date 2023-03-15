Gauteng Education MEC launches skills programme for youth

Johannesburg - Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has launched the Multi-Certification Skills Programme at Katlehong Engineering School of Specialisation in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday where learners will be taught life-changing skills. The Multi-Certification Skills Programme is a learner-focused skills programme in Gauteng designed to ensure that every learner in the province acquires a minimum of one accredited skill per academic year from Grades R to 12, thereby accumulating 13 skills certifications upon their exit of the schooling system.

The programme will guarantee learners accreditation in the following skills: coding robotics; swimming; entrepreneurship; sign language; peer mediation; Microsoft Digital; rocketry; artificial intelligence; K53; first aid; drone technology; values and diversity; and music enhancement. Video: Kamogelo Moichela For technical schools, the skills programme will provide Grade 10 to 12 learners accreditation in the following skills: plumbing; woodwork; bricklaying and plastering; electricians part-qualification; electronics and digital security installation; electronic appliance repair; automotive repairs and maintenance; welding; fitting and machining; basic CAD competency; elevator installation, maintenance and repair; and forklift operation, maintenance and repairs.

Addressing the media, Chiloane said the certificates will be accredited and recognised by companies within the skills they are trained. “We are moving away from an era where a child gets a certificate when they pass matric. We are going to make sure that our learners get satisfied for every grade until matric,” he said. He added that it was part of their strategy to get a productive economy in Gauteng and “for that to happen we are beginning with school age group”.