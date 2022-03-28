Gauteng Education MEC to introduce law firm investigating Tsakane learner’s death

The MEC for Education in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, is expected to introduce the independent law firm appointed to investigate the circumstances of a Grade 10 boy's death earlier this month. He is due to meet Tsakane Secondary School and the Tshabalala family at the high school.

"This follows a commitment made by MEC Lesufi that an independent law firm will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident which occurred at Tsakane Secondary School on March 8," said Lesufi's spokesperson Steve Mabona. It is alleged that Tshabalala, who attends Reshogofaditswe Secondary School, had got into a scuffle with boys from the Tsakane Secondary School. The next day, the teen went back to the school to collect his bag and cellphone from a female learner at the school. The boy was reportedly carrying a toy gun with him. When the teacher and a caretaker saw the boy, a scuffle allegedly took place. Mabona said that when the boy arrived at the school, he was removed from the school premises by police and taken home after being involved in a scuffle with an educator and a general assistant at the school.

His family later drove him to Pholosong Hospital where he was certified dead. Lesufi said the appointment of the independent law firm would give the department a preliminary report to share with the family and the school. "I want to prioritise the family because they want answers. In the absence of evidence, suspending the two officials involved in the scuffle would have implications. Therefore, the preliminary report from the independent firm will determine what action should be taken," he said.

