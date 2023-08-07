Gauteng Education MEC visits Queens High School after the death of a learner suspected to have been poisoned

Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, visited Queens High School in Joburg on Monday following the death of a learner who passed away last Monday. Grade 9 learner, Brian Ndlovu died last Monday at Hillbrow Clinic after allegedly being poisoned by a schoolmate.

Ndlovu’s family alleged that another matric schoolboy gave him poison in the school toilets. They also suspected that he was bullied during the process. According to the family, Ndlovu complained of a stomach ache in the evening and was rushed to a local medical facility. He succumbed to suspected poisoning.

According to the preliminary report by the department, there were no reports of bullying involving the deceased, and the security cameras found no evidence of the alleged incident. “The learner left school in good health, and there were no prior reports of bullying by the parents or school counsellors,” the report said. However, the report stated that the deceased was involved in an altercation with a Grade 8 learner on July 31. Ndlovu physically attacked the learner, and both their parents were invited to report at the school on August 1 for a disciplinary hearing.

“Unfortunately, the parents of the deceased could not attend the proceedings as a result of the death,” it said. Chilaone said bullying had a negative impact on the school and community adding that it could not be tolerated. “Indeed, we cannot underestimate the negative impact of bullying at our schools, and we acknowledge that it is experienced across our schools.

"As such, we have launched a school safety campaign 'Operation Kgutla Molao' which will assist us to attend to potential bullies, take them for necessary disciplinary intervention. We need to assist them," he said. He said the police were investigating the circumstances surrounding Ndlovu's death.