Gauteng Education unveils sports school of specialisation in Heidelberg

The Education MEC in Gauteng, Matome Chiloane, has officially opened the Khanya Lesedi Sports School of Specialisation in Ratanda, Heidelberg. ICT, coding and robotics are also taught at the school through the Multi-Certification Skills Programme.

Picture: GDE Media Khanya Lesedi, is a public school with a rich history of academic excellence, sports achievements, artistic endeavours, and social development. This is the fourth school of specialisation launched this year. According to the department, the school has always excelled in sports disciplines such as soccer, netball, and athletics, and has represented the Sedibeng cluster at the District, Provincial, National, and even International levels.

The late world 400m champion, Moses Mabaso, cross country runner Emma Manana and John Tshabalala were the best athletes that Khanya Lesedi produced. Mabaso distinguished himself as one of the world's best athletes, achieving a remarkable 46.15 seconds in the 400m run in 1995. He then later represented the country as a world junior champion in Australia and later in Spain in 1996. Addressing the parents, guardians, learners, and the community, Chilaone said it was encouraging that they have the privilege of interacting with sports icons and legends who offered coaching clinics and guidance based on their respective sports.

He also encouraged the community to be involved and allow local residents to access school facilities. "This collaboration also holds the promise of revitalising the township economy, drawing spectators and boosting local businesses as outside communities come to witness sporting events at the school," Chiloane said. Reflecting on the history of the school in terms of producing stars, he said Kganya Lesedi earned its status as a Sports School of Specialisation, providing students with opportunities to nurture their talents alongside academic pursuits.

Picture: GDE Media The school features a real racing track through which learners can run various lengths of races, hurdles and marathons. Accessible at the school is also a tennis court, volleyball court, soccer pitch, basketball court, and various equipment that can be used for javelin, discus, and long jump, among other athletic sports. [email protected]