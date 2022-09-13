Gauteng learner killed in school fight

Ekurhuleni – A Grade 11 learner at Sir Pierre van Ryneveld High School in Kempton Park, Joburg died in Tembisa Hospital following a school fight. It is alleged that learners from Sir Pierre van Ryneveld High School were involved in a fight with Sunrise Combined College learners which led to the deceased sustaining serious injuries.

Sunrise Combined College is a secondary school in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, a few metres away from Ryneveld High School. The fight between the two schools broke out last Wednesday and the motive behind the fight is unclear. The Gauteng Department of Education said they were saddened to learn about the death of the learner.

“We would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s families and the schools’ community,” said the department. “The Emergency Medical Services and the parents of the injured learner were immediately called and he was stabilised and transferred to Tembisa hospital,” it said. The learner died on Thursday after being rushed to the hospital for further assistance.

The department urged all learners to refrain from acts of misconduct in schools and implored parents to assist the department in maintaining learner discipline in and outside the school environment. According to the education department, the school has launched an investigation and highlighted that necessary disciplinary processes will be facilitated. It added that their psycho-social support team has been dispatched to the school to provide the necessary support.