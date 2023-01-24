Gauteng learners receive measles vaccination shots

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDH) has encouraged parents and guardians to have their children vaccinated to prevent measles and other viruses. This follows the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 397 measles between October and January 14.

Since the measles outbreak, Gauteng has recorded 18 cases of which four were from the Tshwane district. Leading the Measles Campaign in schools, MEC for Health in Gauteng Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said the department was conducting a province-wide measles outbreak response vaccination campaign targeting children from six months to 15 years old. To date, Nkomo-Ralehoko said more than 43 000 children across the province have been vaccinated in the health facilities to prevent measles.

She said parents and guardians were educated and informed about the disadvantages of their children not being vaccinated against measles. The MEC highlighted that vaccination would only take place after parents have signed the consent forms for a go-ahead. Nkomo-Ralehoko stated that the GDH would be working with the Department of Education to roll out a measles vaccination programme to early childhood development centres (ECDC) and schools.

GDH also mentioned that they were planning several outreach programmes to create awareness and encourage parents and caregivers to ensure that their children are immunised against measles. Furthermore, the vaccination campaign for measles would be taking place in health facilities from Mondays to Fridays and will run until the third week of February. The MEC has visited several schools in Gauteng to support the school nurses and learners in support of the measles immunisation campaign. The aim is to vaccinate 95% of learners at schools.