Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi marks World Autism Day at Johannesburg school

Published 53m ago

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi commemorated World Autism Awareness Day at the Randburg Clinic School in Kensington at the weekend.

At the event, the MEC also announced his department's activities aimed at raising awareness about autism and how it would expand access to and improve the quality of programmes for learners with special needs.

World Autism Awareness Day and World Autism Awareness Month (April) emphasises the need to accept people with autism as an integral part of society and improve their quality of life.

Randburg Clinic School created its own sensory tunnel which features sensory stimuli that calm and relax learners. Lesufi was given a walk through the tunnel. He also unveiled a block of new classrooms at the school.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was given a walk through the sensory tunnel at the Randburg Clinic School. Picture: Supplied

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi walks through the school’s sensory tunnel which features stimuli that help learners to relax. Picture: Supplied

Thulasizwe School for Autism, in Soweto, also celebrated World Autism Day.

Thulasizwe School for Autism, in Soweto, marks World Autism Day. Picture: Supplied

World Autism Awareness Day aims to shine a light on the condition as a growing global health crisis and stresses the importance of early diagnosis and early intervention.

It also celebrates the unique talents and skills of people with autism.

IOL

Se-Anne Rall