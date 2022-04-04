Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi marks World Autism Day at Johannesburg school

At the event, the MEC also announced his department's activities aimed at raising awareness about autism and how it would expand access to and improve the quality of programmes for learners with special needs.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi commemorated World Autism Awareness Day at the Randburg Clinic School in Kensington at the weekend.

World Autism Awareness Day and World Autism Awareness Month (April) emphasises the need to accept people with autism as an integral part of society and improve their quality of life.

Randburg Clinic School created its own sensory tunnel which features sensory stimuli that calm and relax learners. Lesufi was given a walk through the tunnel. He also unveiled a block of new classrooms at the school.