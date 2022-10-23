Gauteng mourns the death of three young learners in separate incidents

Rustenburg - Three learners died in separate incidents in Gauteng last week, the provincial department said. In the first incident, an eight-year-old boy learner from Ecaleni Learners with Special Needs School in Tembisa passed away on Friday after reportedly slipping into unconsciousness in a scholar transport bus a week prior to his death.

“Reports allege that on Friday, October 14, while being transported home, the learner suddenly fell unconscious and was bleeding from the mouth. The transport driver applied first aid on the learner and took him home to receive further care. “However, his condition worsened while at home and he was hospitalised on Wednesday, October 16. Unfortunately, the department was informed that the child has passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022,” Gauteng education spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said in a statement. In another incident a Grade 10 learner from Bopasenatla Secondary in Soweto was certified dead on arrival at a local clinic on Friday.

“According to information at our disposal, learners notified the transport driver of a learner who was vomiting and foaming from the mouth. The driver then went off his drop-off route to rush the learner to a nearby clinic. Unfortunately, the child was declared dead on arrival,“ Mabona said. He said the police were investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. At Buhlebuzile Secondary School in Thokoza a Grade 10 learner died after she collapsed in class on Thursday.

The police were also investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. “MEC (Matome) Chiloane has recommended that the department must appoint an independent law firm to investigate circumstances surrounding the death of the Grade 10 girl learner. This investigation will assist the department to take decisive action accordingly. “Our psychosocial support team will be dispatched to each of these schools to provide counselling to those affected by these unfortunate incidents. This support will also be extended to the affected families of the deceased learners,” he said.

