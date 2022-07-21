Gauteng online applications for Grade 1 and Grade 8 for 2023 academic year to open on Friday

Pretoria -The Gauteng Department of Education has announced that the online admissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8 for the 2023 academic year will commence on Friday and close on August 19 midnight. The department has urged parents and guardians to apply online on www.gdeadmissions.gov.za to secure their child’s space at a Gauteng public school in 2023.

After applying, they will receive SMS notifications of placement offers to either accept or decline from October 3 to 31. The department said the system had been enhanced to follow a single application process, which allows all applicants to apply at the same time during the application period. “Officials incorporated inputs from our stakeholders on how to improve the system. Indeed, we are hopeful that these implemented enhancements will be helpful to all applicants. Accordingly, we must reiterate that capacity remains our challenge in Gauteng, and a factor that applicants must always bear in mind when applying,” said Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Grade R learners will not automatically be accepted to Grade 1 without application, even if they apply to the schools where they are currently enrolled in, they must apply for admission at a minimum of three and a maximum of five schools. Parents and guardians will be given up until August 26 to upload their supporting documents which include, parent and child ID or passport; refugee permit; asylum seeker permit; permanent residence permit; study permit; South African birth certificate; proof of home address; proof of work address and latest school report and clinic card/immunisation report (Grade 1 only). “However, documents that are uploaded or submitted after the application period closing date will be considered as incomplete applications and will only receive placement at available schools between December 1 and 15,” the department said.

Meanwhile, Schools of Specialisation will admit learners based on an aptitude or talent from May 20 to June 20 and parents and guardians applying to boarding schools in Gauteng must apply directly at identified schools. Applications to boarding schools will be taken until August 19. IOL