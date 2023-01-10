Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Gauteng Premier Lesufi again calls for end to IEB, SACAI exclusive release of matric results

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency/ANA

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency/ANA

Published 5h ago

Share

Pretoria - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has reiterated his call for the scrapping of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (SACAI) from engaging in the exclusive release of their own matric results.

From the time he was Gauteng Education MEC, Lesufi has been adamant that South Africa doesn’t need two systems, he has been advocating for a single body, saying it will ensure that all pupils are prepared and assessed on the same standard.

Story continues below Advertisement

In an opinion piece released on Monday, 10 days before the Department of Basic Education releases its matric results, Lesufi said having the same standard will assert the minister’s powers as the ultimate authority in the basic education system.

Lesufi also highlighted the challenges which were faced by the Class of 2022, who also suffered the most from Covid-19.

“In addition to a pandemic-struck environment, load shedding also compounded the challenges of the Class of 2022. To top it off, the error in the Mathematics Paper 2 further complicated the situation for this class.

More on this

“Many experts weighed in on this matter, including psychologists, on the possible impact of this error to the performance of learners,” he said.

Lesufi said he hopes that Umalusi has finally made decisions that are in the best interest of learners.

“We have also seen that small assessment bodies, such as IEB and SACAI, received favourable decisions in 2020 compared to the Department of Basic Education (DBE). We will again thoroughly compare these side by side once they become available,” he concluded.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL

Related Topics:

educationeducational gradingDepartment of Basic EducationBasic EducationMatricsMatric2022

Share

Recent stories by:

Brenda Masilela